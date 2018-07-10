Milan Christopher Claims Teairra Mari Leaked Mouth Work Sex Video Herself

Teairra Mari may be stalled legally at the moment as a result of her revenge porn case against her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, but there has been a new wrinkle added to the story. Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Milan Christopher claims that Mari actually leaked the video herself and suggested that she might need to sit down on someone’s couch to work out her issues.

TMZ reports:

Quick refresher … Milan’s the guy who was with Teairra when she allegedly smashed her ex Akbar Abdul-Ahad’s car with a metal pole. She claims he posted their sex vid to humiliate her after she dumped his ass.

However, Milan tells us Teairra’s claims just don’t add up when he thinks about the timeline the morning she told him about the allegedly leaked video. He also has a theory about why she’d lie. Hint: it involves professional help.

The outlet obtained a Skype video of Christopher breaking down his side of things and made mention of Mari’s lawsuit against Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent. Mari’s attorney Lisa Bloom claimed she had evidence linking Abdul-Ahad with posting the sex video.

Check out Milan Christopher’s claim below.

—

Photo: WENN.com