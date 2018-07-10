‘Power’ Season 5 Debut Viewership Boosted By Fans Using Starz App

The Starz network brass appears to be enjoying the fruits of season five of its hit crime drama Power, executive produced by Courtney Kemp Agboh and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The cable company shared in a press release that viewership via its mobile app and video on demand is up for this season’s debut, up from the previous season’s debut.

Power continues to examine the tale of kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick and his street empire, and the network is especially thrilled with the show doubling its acquisition and viewership performance from the previous year. In addition, the network reported a 40 percent increase in On Demand viewing on the show’s July 1 premiere.

From Starz:

Fueled by the return of “Power,” the STARZ App saw 110% more new and returning customers signing up over premiere weekend compared to previous period last year and 115% more streams of the “Power” season premiere episode v. season four on premiere day. All of this activity made the STARZ App the #1 entertainment app on IOS, ahead of Netflix, on Sunday, July 1. Strong performance on the App continued from Monday to Thursday following the premiere as well, with 84% higher customer adds than the same period last year, resulting in more than 2.8 million streams of the episode.

The network added in its account that Power was the highest-rated cable program for the night and topped all other shows via social media discussion for the night according to Nielsen data. The network is expecting even higher numbers to come in as soon as other data becomes available.

—

Photo: WENN