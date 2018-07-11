Eminem Collabs With Rag & Bone For New Streetwear Collection

It looks like Eminem is taking another stab at fashion. The Detroit MC will be dropping a couple of new pieces this week.

American fashion house Rag & Bone has inked a merch deal with Marshall. Marcus Wainwright, CEO & Founder, announced the official collaboration calling it an honor to work with Slim.

“Eminem is a legend. It is simple as that. We have spent years working with to collaborate with true originals, people who have forged their own path in life. For me Eminem utterly personifies ‘original’. Working with him on this project was humbling, inspiring, and generally awesome.”

The collection offers streetwear staples including t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts with interpretations of his logo and lyrics. Additionally, each clothing item will be individually numbered.

Prices start at $95 for the tee’s and $250 for the hoodie. The Eminem x Rag & Bone collection will go on sale at a pop up in the UK on July 13 and online on July 14 here.

Official teaser for your viewing pleasure below.

Via Page Six

Photo: Eminem / Rag & Bone