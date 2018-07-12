Charles Oakley Arrested At Las Vegas Casino For Cheating, Allegedly

Charles Oakley tried to pull the jig and got caught, allegedly. The former NBA star was arrested at a Las Vegas casino for allegedly cheating.

Wouldn’t a ban from the casino suffice?

Reports TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports has learned … the ex-NBA star was arrested at the Cosmopolitan on July 8 after allegedly trying to pull a fast one during a gambling session — and it was all caught on video.

Officials from the Nevada Gaming Board tell us Oakley “was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.”

Unclear what game he was playing at the time — but one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

FYI, Oakley reportedly made more than $46 mil during his NBA career.

Oak was confronted about the incident — and it was kicked over to a security team which reviewed the casino video footage … confirming the alleged cheating.

Sounds like the Cosmopolitan is trying to make an example out of or embarrass Oakley.

Oak was reportedly booked at the Clark County Detention Center and is facing 1 to 6 years in prison if convicted of a “a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.”

Expect this one to be settled quietly.

Photo: Clark County PD