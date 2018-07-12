Shame On Ya: Estate Of Ol’ Dirty Bastard To Block Lil Wayne’s “New Dirty Bastard” Brand Tag

Lil Wayne found himself running into a legal hurdle after attempting trademark the name “New Dirty Bastard” for branding and merchandising purposes. The estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard believes the name infringes on the Wu-Tang Clan swordsman’s legacy and could damage upcoming marketing plans linked to the late rapper.

The Blast reports:

The Blast obtained a letter sent Wednesday to Young Money from ODB’s estate. The document explains that the Estate of Russell Jones owns the “full right, title, and interest in and to the name and likeness” of anything ODB, and they believe the recent filing by Young Money to register “New Dirty Bastard” is a clear violation of trademark law.

Specifically, ODB’s estate says the registration will cause confusion with consumers, so they want all the applications for “New Dirty Bastard” withdrawn immediately. They also want Weezy and company to scrap any plans to use “New Dirty Bastard” in any capacity.

Sources close to the family of ODB tell The Blast they have been working to debut some new projects/products related to ODB, and feel the filing by Young Money could possibly be very damaging. We’re also told the family reached out to Wayne for clarification on what they were doing with the “New Dirty Bastard” mark, but never received a call back.

ODB’s widow, Icelene Jones, says she and the estate will pursue all legal avenues to block Wayne and Young Money from using New Dirty Bastard.

Photo: WENN.com