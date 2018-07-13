Teyana Taylor Confirms Popping Threesomes With Iman Shumpert [VIDEO]

Iman Shumpert is a very lucky man. Not only is he married to Teyana Taylor but once in a while he gets special treatment with an additional woman present.

With the release of her recent album K.T.S.E., the Harlem native has brought her fans even closer to her world behind closed doors. One song in particular has many people talking and for obvious reasons.

In “3Way” she opens up about her intimate moments with her husband that involve other women. Lyrics like “I’ma take off my skirt then she gon’ touch me right there / then it’s gon’ be your turn, so, baby, don’t you be scared” make it clear she is all about group participation.

During a recent visit to Hot 97 she cleared the air about their ménage à trois action. “I think that’s the mix up. People hear it and it’s a thing like everyday we taking down bitches down. That’s not that. It be those times…like when we on vacation, our anniversary, like certain times [only].”

Taylor went on to confirm that bedroom guests are not only for Iman’s satisfaction. “People think it’s a thing like ‘you’re doing it to keep your husband’ or ‘you’re doing it because you’re giving him what he wants’. Like what if it’s my idea?” she explained.

You can view the rest of the interview with Ebro In The Morning where she discusses her messy album release, Kanye West and more below. Threesome talk starts at the 28:40 for those who just want to get to it.

Via Bossip

Photo: WENN.com