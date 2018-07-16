Couponing While Black: Woman Says White CVS Worker Called Cops On Her Over Coupon

Another day, and another white person allegedly calling the cops on a Black person for doing absolutely nothing worthy of such a response. A Black Chicago woman says a CVS worker who is running for elected office called the cops on her over a coupon, this after the employee reportedly accused her of forging the paper.

Block Club Chicago writes:

A white CVS manager who called the police on a black woman trying to use a coupon at an Edgewater store Friday night is under investigation by the pharmacy, which apologized to the customer, officials said.

The manager involved in the incident, Morry Matson, was a delegate for President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign, and is running for alderman of the 48th Ward on Chicago’s Far North Side. He’s also behind an effort to bring back the Log Cabin Republicans — a group of LGBTQ Republicans — in the state.

Camilla Hudson, the customer whose Facebook post about the interaction has now gone viral, told Block Club Chicago she was on her way home when she “randomly” decided to stop at the 6150 N. Broadway store to stretch her legs, buy a drink and use her coupon, which was for a free item related to a health issue.

A native Chicagoan who also lived in Evanston for 10 years, Hudson said she had been to the 24-hour CVS location many times. She posted the incident after seeing many videos of white people calling the police on black people for no legitimate reason online in recent months.

Hudson spoke with the outlet, which added in its reporting that Matson was resistant to let her use the coupon as he’s never encountered the document in previous times thus sparking his assumption the document was forged. When Hudson asked for a manager to intervene, things went to another level when another manager called Matson over to address the situation and that’s where it turned left.

As stated, CVS has since apologized to Hudson but further developments in the matter are yet unknown.

The now-viral video can be viewed in the clip below.

—

Photo: WENN