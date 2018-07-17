Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2,” Desiigner “Shoot” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.18

The day Wiz Khalifa doesn’t spark up an L in a music video is the day that Wiz Khalifa is done with the game.

Needless to say for his visual to “Rolling Papers 2” the Pittsburgh spitter lights a spliff but also gets his vengeance on as he rides for his dog. We mean that, he literally took down a bunch of dudes who kidnapped his K-9. What can we say? Dogs become family, man.

Desiigner meanwhile keeps to the comfort of his own home where he poses with a machete like he was Jason Vorhees in his clip to “Shoot.” With a title like that you’d think he floss some toast instead of a machete but whatever.

Check out the rest of todays drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Princess Nokia, Jay Critch, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “ROLLING PAPERS 2”

DESIIGNER – “SHOOT”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “MORPHINE”

BLACK ATLASS – “PAIN & PLEASURE”

JAY CRITCH – “SAME TEAM”

6LACK – “SWITCH”

CODE GREEN FT. KHARY – “ON THE LOW”

RO RANSOM – “WRAITH”