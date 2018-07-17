Drizzy Be Helping: City Girls Rapper JT Got Prison Stay Delayed Because Of Drake

Drake gave Florida rappers City Girls the look of a lifetime after sampling their single “F*ck Dat N*gga” for his track “In My Feelings” featured on his latest album, Scorpion. That connection to Drizzy, along with their current career success helped City Girls rapper JT get her prison check-in delayed for a few more days.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, J.T. – real name Jatavia Johnson – checked herself into a Florida prison on June 29 after being sentenced on charges relating to felony identity theft.

Prosecutors claimed that between September 2016 through April 2017, Johnson allegedly used three different people’s credit cards and racked up more than $1,000 in charges. She was facing up to 10 years in prison, but cut a plea deal with prosecutors.

In January, the court sentenced Johnson to 24 months in prison with a scheduled date to surrender on June 25.

However, a week before she was set to check-into the big house, her lawyer filed a motion to delay because the City Girls were scheduled to make an appearence at the June 24 BET Awards.

JT’s attorney made mention of the Drake connection, along with the City Girls’ links with Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, and Migos to illustrate the need for the rapper to have an additional 30 days to work promo for their debut album Period. The judge didn’t grant 30 days but did allow enough time for JT and Yung Miami to rock their set at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24.

JT checked herself into prison on June 29. She is expected to see release in early 2020.

BET AWARDS! A post shared by PERIOD (@citygirls) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

—

Photo: Getty