Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Twerks His Way Onto ‘Madden NFL 19’ Cover

Today (July 18), EA announced that Steelers star wide receiver and NFL end zone celebration expert Antonio Brown will grace the cover of Madden NFL 19 and mobile game Madden NFL Overdrive. Brown follows Patriots living legend Tom Brady as the latest NFL star to cover the iconic video game.

Brown not only earned the distinct honor of cover duties but was also one of the few selected for Madden’s 99 club that includes Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Aaron Donald and *Stephen A. Smtih voice* that baaaaaddddd man, Aaron Rodgers.

Per an EA press release Brown had this to say about the honor:

“I am beyond honored to be on the cover of both Madden games. There’s a lot of milestones athletes dream of, and after being inducted into the Madden 99 Club earlier this year, and now appearing on the cover of this year’s games, it’s clear that business is not just booming, but I’m also among the all-time greatest with these honors.”

Joshua Rabenovets, Sr. Brand Director at EA SPORTS, added:

“AB has taken the league by storm the past few years and is arguably one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. His game is hot, he’s got a ton of personality on and off the field – he was an easy choice for the Madden NFL 19 cover.”

EA states that Madden NFL 19 has been rebuilt from the ground up to give Madden fans a “completely revamped football experience” with more precision and control when it hits shelves August 10th. Madden NFL Overdrive is the latest update for the mobile version of the game franchise and will be available August 15th, 2018 on iOS and Android.

If you happened to pre-order Madden NFL 19’s Hall of Fame Edition that features Terrell Owens, you would get access to the game three-days early starting August 7th. EA Access and Origin Access members get to play the game for 10 hours starting August 2nd on Xbox One and Origin for PC.

Now while this is a big deal, there is the dreaded curse of the Madden cover. Patriots fans could blame Brady covering last years edition of the game as the reason their team lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers fans could also have some cause for concern as well, the franchise failed to secure a long-term deal with their star RB Le’Veon Bell. So who knows what else will happen when the season officially kicks off. Regardless, Brown is still happy, and it shows Madden NFL 19’s new gameplay trailer you can view below.

—

Photo: EA