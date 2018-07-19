‘The Dark Knight’ Swinging Back Into IMAX Theaters For 10th Anniversary

It’s been a decade since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight set the bar for what comic book movies should be and how they can and should relate to today’s social-political environment. Yes, 10 years. Feel old yet?

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Warner Bros. is planning to screen the comic book film classic for an exclusive limited engagement at select IMAX theaters later this summer. Beginning August 24, fans of the best Batman movie ever (sorry Mask of The Phantasm) will be able to relive that satisfying experience they felt a decade ago when The Dark Knight screens in IMAX 70mm film as it was intended to be seen.

Not to mention they’ll be able to once again appreciate Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker in a true cinematic setting.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 20) for seating at the following IMAX locations:

AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City

AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York City

AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco

Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto

Showtimes are currently only available for August 24 but best believe this will be one of the hottest tickets for the summer of 2018.