Mos Def aka Yasiin Bey Is Opening An Art Gallery In The South Bronx

Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def continues to put on for the culture. He has announced that he will be launching an art gallery in the South Bronx.

In a collaboration with advertising executive Free Richardson aka Set Free, the Black Star member is opening The Compound with the goal of fusing art and Hip-Hop. Set to open in August he confirmed the new venture with Artnet News.

“The gallery will serve as a space for all mediums of art,” Bey explained. “Free will run day-to-day operations alongside staff and I will bring in curatorial and special projects.”

Richardson points to a true need for such a venue. “What often happens is that certain artists don’t get a fair chance, and a lot of galleries don’t accept certain artists. The whole blue-chip world isn’t fair because certain artists that are just as good will never be accepted.”

The space will be located in the Piano District which is an upcoming area of the Bronx. This will be Richardson’s second version of The Compound with the first being a studio / workshop facility he originally opened in 2008.

Their first exhibit is tentatively scheduled for early August and will feature the work of acclaimed photographer Jonathan Mannion. Details of the grand opening and schedule of showings have yet to be announced.

Via High Snobiety

Photo: WENN.com