Xzibit Pays Off $233K in Back Taxes, Shows Off Receipt

Xzibit is no longer on Uncle Sam’s list of entertainers who owe him dough. The rapper born Alvin Joiner paid off $233,000 in back taxes.

The “B*tch Please” rapper showed off his receipt on Instagram so that we know it’s real.

He also made it a cautionary tale which too many artists have gone through—owing the IRS millions.

“This is by no means a “floss” this is a cautionary message to all my fellow entertainers and entrepreneurs, PAY YOUR TAXES!!,” wrote X to the Z in the caption. “I made the mistake of trusting people with my financial responsibilities and ended up fucked. People love to spread false and inaccurate information in this day and age, and I suffered for almost a damn decade getting all of this back in order. Stop buying Sh*t you don’t need, take care of your future and family. If you can’t buy it 3 times…guess what? You can’t afford to buy it once.”

X added that he is finally debt-free (the receipt indicates he paid of money owed for 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016), and we’re sure it’s a beautiful feeling. Congrats to Xzibit—considering his movie residuals, music royalties and ongoing acting career, he is going to be good for a mighty long time.

—

Photo: WENN.com