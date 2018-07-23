Toronto Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead [Video]

Another mass shooting took place over the weekend leaving the city of Toronto in chaos. A second fatality has been just been confirmed.

On Sunday, July 22 a wild gunman took to the streets of the Greektown neighborhood with murder on his mind. Dressed in all black the unidentified 29-year-old male went on a shooting spree using a handgun.

Witnesses say he recklessly fired into local bars and restaurants from the sidewalk. “I heard ‘pop, pop’ and then I turned because I thought it was fireworks and then the mother of a friend of mine goes ‘They’re shooting at us — run inside!’” Stavy Karnouskou told The Toronto Star.

While authorities are still investigating the horrific crime Police Chief Mark Saunders stated that the shooting was not random and terrorism has not been ruled out. Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher said “it’s not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed.”

Luckily the assassin was stopped and eventually killed. It has been confirmed that that local police did exchange gunfire with the assassin but the cause of his death has yet to be determined.

A 10-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were killed in the rampage while 13 other victims suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe. This is not the first time Canada’s biggest city has experienced a mass attack. On April, 23 2018 a man in a rented van mowed through pedestrians in video game fashion killing 10 people.

Via USA Today

