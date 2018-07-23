Juelz Santana Was Granted Permission To Mani/Pedi With Daughter

The long arm of the law will put a damper on your lifestyle when it gets its hands on you. For example, Juelz Santana had to get special permission from a judge to hang out with his daughter for a day of activities that included mani/pedi’s.

The judge let the Harlem rapper live this weekend, though.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper — who is under house arrest following an airport gun bust in March — requested permission from a judge to leave his house so he could spend the day with his daughter, Bella, for her birthday.

It’s interesting … we haven’t seen court records where a judge sets specific times on when a house arrestee can get his nails done, shop at American Girl Place and then attend a birthday party … but, that’s exactly what these docs lay out.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Juelz’s day started at 10 AM Saturday for manicures/pedicures at a nail salon in Englewood, NJ. Dad and daughter later hit up the American Girl Place in Manhattan at 2 PM presumably to spoil Bella with a fancy doll. They were then off to a family member’s house in Totowa, NJ where they partied from 6 PM until 10 PM.

Last we heard from Juelz, he was allowed to hit spot tour dates, so long as his mom accompanied him.

The Feds also want him to take a mental health evaluation.