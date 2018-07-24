Made In America Festival Will Remain In Philadelphia

In a joint statement with Roc Nation, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the Made In America festival will remain in the city for the foreseeable future. Just last week, it appeared that the annual music festival would have to look for a new home due to losing a large sponsor.

Local outlet WPVI reports:

The mayor’s office released a statement on Monday saying Kenney and Chief Operating Officer of Roc Nation Desiree Perez had a ‘productive meeting.’

The statement continued to say the city is committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with this large-scale event.

“We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come,” Desiree Perez, chief operating officer of Roc Nation, said in a joint statement with the mayor.

The meeting comes after it was announced the event would not be allowed on the Parkway after this year, where it has been held every Labor Day weekend since 2012.

Before this development took place, it was reported that this year’s festival would be the final one held at Ben Franklin Parkway.

