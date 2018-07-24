Jeezy Focused On Becoming An Actor

The Snowman is focused on a slight career change. Jeezy recently asserted that he has his eye firmly on Hollywood and becoming an actor.
Reports TMZ:
The rapper tells TMZ he moved to L.A. specifically for the purpose of breaking into acting. He says he’s signed with UTA — a super big talent agency — and has been auditioning for roles, primarily in movies.
He’s supremely confident, telling us, “Will Smith, watch out!”
Jeezy says he’s also producing a few projects.
He’s also using his connections … he says he’s been in touch with Ludacris, Master P and others who know their way around Hollywood.
What can’t the Snowman do? We wouldn’t bet against him.
—
Photo: WENN.com
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED