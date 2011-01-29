CLOSE
HomeNews

Nicki Minaj Covers King Magazine [Pictorial]

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj King Magazine Cover

Nicki Minaj is gracing the cover of the March/April issue of King magazine on newsstands now.

In an excerpt from the interview, the Young Money Princess reveals what she likes in a man:

“Um, I look for someone who is calm, someone who is strong enough to not have to win every argument, someone who allows a woman to be her crazy self and someone with a conscience not to feel less of a man. You know, someone who is able to honor his woman but also bring out the freak in his woman.”

If this sounds like you fellas, maybe you’ll have a chance to sit next to her on the throne.

Click The Page #’s Below To Check Out Nicki’s Spread


KING Magazine , Nicki Minaj Pink Friday

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close