Nicki Minaj Covers King Magazine [Pictorial]

Nicki Minaj King Magazine Cover

Nicki Minaj is gracing the cover of the March/April issue of King magazine on newsstands now.

In an excerpt from the interview, the Young Money Princess reveals what she likes in a man:

“Um, I look for someone who is calm, someone who is strong enough to not have to win every argument, someone who allows a woman to be her crazy self and someone with a conscience not to feel less of a man. You know, someone who is able to honor his woman but also bring out the freak in his woman.”

If this sounds like you fellas, maybe you’ll have a chance to sit next to her on the throne.

