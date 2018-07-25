Tyga Turns Up In The Dominican Republic For His “Swish” Video

For some reason Tyga didn’t lock down the future franchise of the Kardashian clan like Travis Scott did (we’re kinda surprised about that), and though he missed out on being forever attached to an almost billionaire, he’s still out there living his best life.

To demonstrate just how over his previous relationship he is, T-Raw travels to the Dominican Republic for his clip to “Swish” where the women are all kinds of exotic thick and repo men have no jurisdiction. From the golf cart to a jet ski, Tyga’s enjoying all that DR has to offer.

Check out the clip to “Swish” below and enjoy the abundance of booty shakers doing their thing along with a shorty who strangely resembles Khloe Kardashian.