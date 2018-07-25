CLOSE
Vic Mensa Wants All The Smoke With Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks

While driving in his whip, the Chicago rapper said he has hands for Tekashi and Ak anytime they want it.

2018 Forecastle Music Festival

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Vic Mensa is about that action, let’s get that perfectly clear. The Chicago rapper had some words for Tekashi69 and said he’s ready to deliver the fade and the taper and then declared that it’s “on sight” with DJ Akademiks.

Vic Mensa became a trending topic on Twitter earlier today (July 25) after he posted an Instagram video of him driving in his whip and delivering choice words to his New York rival. Mensa was responding to Tekashi69 saying “suck my d*ck” towards him after Mensa said the colorfully-coiffed artist got his whole style from Chicago rappers,a fact he’s even admitted to himself.

In the video, Mensa said he never dissed Tekashi69 and was just reiterating what was already known. But after getting the facts out the way, Mensa offers the fade off the break and then turned that same heat onto DJ Akademiks. As some might know, Mensa disrespected that man right in his face and nothing happened so it’s probably a safe bet that Ak don’t want the smoke.

Knowing Tekashi69’s love of attention, expect a response and this issue to only escalate. Let’s keep it to the hands though, fellas.

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 in New York

From the looks of things, the Chicago rapper has set into motion a rap beef worth paying attention to. No response yet from Tekashi or Ak, though.

Photo: Getty

