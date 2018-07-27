Serena Williams Accuses Anti-Doping Agency Of Discrimination

Serena Williams came within one match of winning this year’s Wimbledon tournament, an especially amazing feat considering she’s fresh from enduring a difficult pregnancy. As one of the most randomly tested athletes across any sport, Williams is accusing the Anti-Doping Agency of signaling her out and called it discriminatory in so many words.

“[A]nd it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive, Williams wrote on Tuesday (July 24) via Twitter.

While she didn’t elaborate on the charge of it being discriminatory, Williams will go forth as she always has and will provide samples to the USADA.

She added, “But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited.”

We should note Williams has never tested positive for PEDs or anything of the sort.

Common, speaking with TMZ Sports, agreed with Williams assertion that the USADA seems to be unfairly targeting her in the classiest way possible.

