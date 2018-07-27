Insufficent Funds: MoviePass Suffered A Service Outage Because It Ran Out of Money, CEO Responds

Moviegoers yesterday (July 27th) trying to watch a movie utilizing their MoviePass subscription were greeted with a service outage instead. No, it wasn’t because the app was down due to a technical issue, the company just ran out of money and couldn’t afford to pay for users tickets.

CBS Reports, the subscription service that allows users to see a movie a day on them suffered a massive service outage leaving users in the dark. MoviePass’ parent company Helios and Matheson missed a payment one of the companies helping it keep the unsustainable business model going. Helios and Matheson had to take out a $5 million loan to payback its fulfillment provider.

Service has been restored since, and when users open up the app, they are greeted by a press release from MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe saying sorry. He also offers a pretty meh response with no clear explanation of what exactly happened. Here is a sample the release:

First, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused from the temporary outage in the app over the past day. We have handled the issues on the back-end, and our app is now up-and-running with stability at 100%. We thank you for your patience and your ongoing support.

As we continue to evolve the service, certain movies may not always be available in every theater on our platform. This is no different than other in-home streaming options that often don’t carry the latest shows or movies that may be available on other services. For example, you can’t ever find Game of Thrones on Netflix, nor is Season 4 of Schitt’s Creek available there yet. Here at MoviePass, we have strived to make every movie in theaters available to you as part of your subscription, and Peak Pricing has allowed – and will continue to allow – us to do so.

You can head here to read the entire lame response. AMC’s new service is sounding better and better each time Movie Pass drops the ball.

