Mo’Nique Capes For Her “Sister” Racist Roseanne [Video]

Mo’Nique likes opening the door and inviting the slander inside. The comedian recently caped for her “sister” Roseanne Barr, excusing the fellow comic’s racist rhetoric as a mistake.

Yep, the same Roseanne who has tried and repeatedly failed at apologizing to Valerie Jarrett, a former White House advisor, for calling her an ape on Twitter.

“We’ve all said and done things baby that we wish we could take back and swallow and say, ‘Oh.’ But when you’re in the public eye, you can’t and it’s out there… But to put the title of ‘racist’ on her…” said Mo’nique while appearing on KTLA 5 a couple of days ago. “My sister made a mistake and she said something I know she wishes she could take back. But what I would ask is we don’t throw her away.”

Apparently, Roseanne looked out for Mo’Nique back in the day.

“I remember when I had the ‘Mo’Nique Show,’ and there were big, major black superstar talent that had white representatives and they told their talent, ‘That show is too black and we really don’t want you to go on there,’“ said Mo’Nique. “But there was a white woman named Roseanne Barr that showed up for me.”

Well, that friend who showed up for her still has a problematic history or racism, so there’s that.

Yes, this is the same Mo’Nique who asked Black people to boycott Netflix so that she could get a bigger check.

And yes, racist can always get thrown away.