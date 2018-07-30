Ving Rhames Was Held At Gunpoint At California Home In 2016

Ving Rhames is one of the most recognizable actors in recent times with features in a number of blockbusters well over the past two decades alone. Aside from this fact, the burly, baritone-voiced actor was held at gunpoint outside his Santa Monica, Calif. home two years ago and he recently shared the tale.

Page Six reports:

Rhames, who plays computer hacker Luther Stickell in the action flick franchise, recounted being home alone at his Santa Monica property watching ESPN when he heard a knock on the door and opened it to find a gun pointed at him.

“I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9mm,” the star, who played gang boss Marsellus Wallace in “Pulp Fiction,” said on the “Clay Cane Show” on Sirius XM on Friday. “They say, ‘put up your hands.’”

Harlem-born Rhames, 59, said three officers with the Santa Monica Police Dept., the police captain and a police dog, ordered him to step outside – but the situation was diffused when the police chief recognized him. Rhames’ teenage son, who goes to Brentwood High School had played against the captain’s son at Crossroads High School.

Rhames said the chief apologized and even said he confronted the neighbor that allegedly made the 911 call about a “large Black man” breaking into the home. We already know what time it was. Luckily, Rhames made it out unscathed.

