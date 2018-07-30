Log Off: Troll Rapper Bow Wow Has Hissy Fit On Twitter, Everyone Spots The Jig

Bow Wow must be feeling a ways about Tekashi69 coming for his title of the biggest troll in Rap. Today (July 30), the artist who wants you to call him Shad took to Twitter to let fans know he was tired of the hate, is giving away all his hard-earned money and barked on bloggers.

Apparently, Bow was upset because a random fan accused him of cheating on his girlfriend.

Says the Rap-Up:

It all started when a Twitter user accused him of cheating on his girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie. Bow fired back, tweeting, “Bitch get the f*ck off our timeline. U live in nyc! Dont be tweeting my wife that dumb ass sh*t. For you get your f*cking block knocked off. Die slow bitch.”

The Twitter tirade continued. “Im tired of you dusty ugly BITCHES. Im not the one!” he said. “I will go to jail over mine think im f*cking playing. U ugly broke dirt around the neck ass bitches. Leave US THE F*CK ALONE. and i say this with LOVE.”

Of course, Bow Wow deleted the tweets, but this is the Internets…

Also, he said he was planning on giving away his money and possessions, and maybe getting a gig at GameStop.

First off, Twitter is keenly aware that this is Bow Wow.

I hate you fucking bloggers too! Shaderoom i fuck with. All you other gossiping ass hateful sites FUCK YOU! your comment sections FUCK YOU! SMASH OR PASS BULLSHIT I WOULDNT FUCK YOU UGLY I SHOP AT LANE BRYANT BITCHES EVER! FUCK YOU! — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 30, 2018

Bow Wow: I’m giving away all of my money! Also Bow Wow: pic.twitter.com/1QIZEnmHN4 — Elon Muskrat (@ChristineFox) July 30, 2018

But, some people are claiming to have received money from Bow Wow this Cash App. Good luck with that.

However, it does seem like Bow Wow has a therapist, and that’s a good things.

He did come for bloggers, though.

Needless to say, Twitter is going in with the slander because, it’s always a good day to slander Bow Wow. Just saying.

Check out the best in the gallery below.

