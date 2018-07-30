CLOSE
Home > News

Log Off: Troll Rapper Bow Wow Has Hissy Fit On Twitter, Everyone Spots The Jig

Someone check on Bow Wow.

Leave a comment
Bow Wow

Source: photo: WENN

Bow Wow must be feeling a ways about Tekashi69 coming for his title of the biggest troll in Rap. Today (July 30), the artist who wants you to call him Shad took to Twitter to let fans know he was tired of the hate, is giving away all his hard-earned money and barked on bloggers.

Apparently, Bow was upset because a random fan accused him of cheating on his girlfriend.

Says the Rap-Up:

It all started when a Twitter user accused him of cheating on his girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie. Bow fired back, tweeting, “Bitch get the f*ck off our timeline. U live in nyc! Dont be tweeting my wife that dumb ass sh*t. For you get your f*cking block knocked off. Die slow bitch.”

The Twitter tirade continued. “Im tired of you dusty ugly BITCHES. Im not the one!” he said. “I will go to jail over mine think im f*cking playing. U ugly broke dirt around the neck ass bitches. Leave US THE F*CK ALONE. and i say this with LOVE.”

Of course, Bow Wow deleted the tweets, but this is the Internets…

 

Also, he said he was planning on giving away his money and possessions, and maybe getting a gig at GameStop.

 

First off, Twitter is keenly aware that this is Bow Wow.

But, some people are claiming to have received money from Bow Wow this Cash App. Good luck with that.

 

However, it does seem like Bow Wow has a therapist, and that’s a good things.

 

He did come for bloggers, though.

 

 

Needless to say, Twitter is going in with the slander because, it’s always a good day to slander Bow Wow. Just saying.

Check out the best in the gallery below.

Bow Wow

Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

11 photos Launch gallery

Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

Continue reading Log Off: Troll Rapper Bow Wow Has Hissy Fit On Twitter, Everyone Spots The Jig

Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

Bow Wow was in his feelings on Twitter. Social Media wasn't exactly comforting to the guy.

Photo: Getty

 

Black Twitter , Bow Wow

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Auntie Maxine Waters Continues To Righteously Call Out Donald Trump on His Lies, Divisiveness & Links To The Russians
07.30.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close