Play The First 15 Minutes of TellTale’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Right Now

The first chapter in The Walking Dead: The Final Season of young Clementine’s journey is just weeks away, but Telltale is giving fans of the series eager to play a chance sample of the game early.

Today (July 31st), Telltale announced a demo allowing players to experience the upcoming games first 15 minutes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season is now available to play. For its final season, Telltale is introducing new choices, over-the-shoulder camera system, updated combat features and more freedom to explore the game’s detailed environments that will give fans of the series a unique experience.

Synopsis:

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s demo is available for download right now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and officially launches on August 14th for both systems including PC for $19.99 and is available for pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to take Clementine’s final adventure on the road when it comes to the popular hybrid system later this year.

Photo: Telltale Games