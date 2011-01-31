50 Cent And Ciara End Twitter Beef



50 Cent and his rumored fling Ciara have officially ended a war of words after going back and forth on Twitter for millions of fans to see.

On Friday, 50 got a jolt from the R&B singer after he called a number of his female followers “Beyotches.”

The songstress obviously took offense and tweeted subliminally,

“The things people tweet say a lot about their character. Pay attention! 🙂 “



Surprisingly 50 fired back with a subliminal tweet of his own and dissed the singer for having less followers than the 3 million plus that track him.

“Yeah I tweet things that reflect my character Beyotch, I have a sense of humor. Get one. Lol…that’s why you’re 3 million followers behind me.”

The back and forth continued with Ciara eventually calling for a truce by posting Queen Latifah’s U.N.I.T.Y. video and 50 sending out a tweet refusing to continue.

Check out 50 Cent and Ciara’s twitter beef below.