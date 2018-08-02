Quincy Jones Daughter, Rashida Jones To Co-Direct Netlfix Doc About Her Dad

Legendary Jazz musician and epic storyteller Quincy Jones is getting his own Netflix documentary and who else better to direct than his own daughter, Rashida Jones.

First announced on Wednesday (August 1) by the streaming giant, the doc titled Quincy will focus on Jones life using modern day and archival footage. Viewers will get to see Jones storied musical career as a producer, trumpeter, arranger, composer, and conductor. The film will also highlight Jones mentor relationships with Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey and Leslie Gore.

Speaking on the upcoming doc, Rasheeda Jones added:

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation. He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

Quincy will also showcase his involvement in film and television. Jones worked as a composer on the classic TV series Roots and served as a producer on the film The Color Purple, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, MADtv and In The House.

VP of original documentaries for Netflix, Lisa Nishimura added about the upcoming doc:

“It’s a rare opportunity to be able to present the definitive story of someone who has for over seven decades, not just influenced, but altered the course of culture. Combining his God-given creative gift with a near maniacal work ethic, Quincy Jones has done just that, marshaling every expression of the arts to their full potency resulting in everything from ‘Thriller’ to The Color Purple.’”

With news of the Farrakhan document not happening, this totally makes up for it. Hopefully, Quincy will be full of epic tales Jones hasn’t shared yet on par with the gems he dropped in his very revealing Rolling Stone article. We are looking forward to it when it arrives on the streaming giant September 21st.

H/T: Variety

Photo: Vivien Killilea / Getty