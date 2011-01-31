CLOSE
Kobe Talks Kanye Being In His “Black Mamba” Movie [Video]

13-time NBA All-Star, Kobe Bryant is releasing a mini-movie this All-Star weekend entitled, The Black Mamba.

The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez and it features pop star, Kanye West and famed actor, Bruce Willis.

Kobe recently spoke on working with Kanye and how it came about in a conversation with Kevin Frazier.

“He and I had something in the works a couple of years ago, with Nike, it just never materialized…so the opportunity came up again,” Bryant explains.

The Black Mamba film, which is titled after Kobe’s self-given nickname, is part of the promotion for the new Nike Air Kobe Zoom VI’s.

Check out  a clip from “Black Mamba” below.

 

