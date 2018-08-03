Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For Streaming

The Internet world effectively stopped all they were doing late Thursday (Aug. 2) night into early Friday morning to take in Travis Scott‘s latest album, Astroworld. Fashioned as an ode to the Houston native’s hometown, the album boasts several features including Drake, Swae Lee, and others.

Over the course of 17 tracks, Scott enlists the help of the aforementioned Drake and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Pharrell Williams, Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos, The Weeknd, Tame Impala and more.

Fans with good ears and a good sense of Internet searching will be able to discover all the features and production credits as the streaming service rollout of the project simply showed the song titles without listing the featured guests.

You can stream Travis Scott’s Astroworld below.

Photo: WENN