Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s Mental State In New Book

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has intimate knowledge of President Donald Trump after working closely with him as an assistant and while also starring as a contestant on his former NBC show, The Apprentice. In a new book set to release later this month, Omarosa criticizes the president’s mental state, calling some of the words coming out of his mouth “gibberish.”

The Daily Mail exclusively reports:

In an exclusive excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com, Omarosa, 44, who first met Trump when she appeared on The Apprentice and later became an assistant to the president, tells of the dread she felt while watching Trump’s interview with Lester Holt last May.

‘While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied,’ she writes in Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

‘Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff.

‘But I knew something wasn’t right.’

Omarosa was beside herself when the president contradicted the White House party line that FBI head James Comey was fired based on the recommendation by the Department of Justice.

‘For the Lester Holt interview, I watched it on a small TV in the upper press room (the lower press room was built on top of the old swimming pool and turned into the briefing room) by the press secretary’s office,’ she writes.

‘Throughout this erratic and contradictory interview, I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!

‘Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next.

Manigault-Newman, who inked a seven-figure deal gallery books, will release the book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House on Aug. 14.

