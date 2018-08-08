Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Delivered 17-Second MMA Fade

Former NFL star Greg Hardy is swiftly becoming a serious prospect in the world of mixed martial arts. The ex-defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys made short order of an opponent on Tuesday (Aug. 7) and delivered a 17-second fade without hardly breaking a sweat.

ESPN reports:

Hardy (2-0) earned his second professional win in stunning fashion Tuesday, as he knocked out Tebaris Gordon (3-1) in just 17 seconds at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The finish came in the midst of a swarm of punches, capped off by a right hand to the temple.

It was the former All-Pro defensive lineman’s second fight on White’s show. Hardy won a developmental contract in his first appearance in June, knocking out Austen Lane in just 57 seconds. The developmental deal keeps Hardy exclusive to the UFC but allows him to gain experience away from official UFC shows.

Hardy, 30, dipped his toe into the MMA game back in 2016 and went on to win three amateur bouts between November 2017 and February 2018. In April, he won a developmental contract with the UFC after another knockout showing for the league’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and is now 2-0 as a professional. The contract will allow Hardy to remain exclusive to the UFC but be can fight in other promotions to get his skills in order.

The career switch occurs in the wake of allegations of domestic violence that continue to dog him. In 2014, Hardy was accused of physically assaulting a former girlfriend and was suspended by the NFL. The charges were later dropped and expunged after the alleged victim failed to testify in court.

—

Photo: Getty