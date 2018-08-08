Tyler, The Creator “See You Again,” Sean Price ft. Buckshot & Steele “Apartheid” & More | Daily Visuals 8.8.18

Just a few weeks ago Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky announced that they had a joint project on the way but until that materializes, Tyler’s dropping some work of his own.

Today the Flower Boy rapper comes through with a new visual for “See You Again” in which he finds himself on a ship alongside his brother from another mother A$AP Rocky before going ghost and doing his own thing. You’ll see what we mean.

Back in Brooklyn the memory of Sean Price (R.I.P) lives on thanks to his Bootcamp brethren Buckshot and Steele of Smif-N-Wessun in the black-and-white clip to “Apartheid.” Buckshot up in the park looking like he cutting class and ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fetty Wap, DRAM, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “SEE YOU AGAIN”

SEAN PRICE FT. BUCKSHOT & STEELE OF SMIF-N-WESSUN – “APARTHEID”

FETTY WAP – “BRUCE WAYNE”

DRAM – “BEST HUGS”

BODEGA BAMZ – “BAND AID”

BLCTXT – “TIME”

MONEYBAGG YO – “CORRECT ME”

MARCO MCKINNIS – “CPR”

JUNGLEPUSSY – “ALL OF YOU”