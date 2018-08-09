Fade-Delivering Greg Hardy Loves UFC But NFL Dollars Could Sway Him

Former NFL star Greg Hardy made short work of his opponent earlier this week in a mixed martial arts event as part of UFC’s Tuesday Night Contenders series. Hardy is extremely serious about the combat sport and would only eye a return to football for a big payday.

TMZ Sports reports:

“I’m not putting any brakes on the UFC movement, man. I’m going all in with it,” Hardy told the guys on the “TMZ Sports” TV show.

But, Hardy added … “I’m not crazy, man. I’m not gonna turn down anybody’s $10, $15 million, but I can’t see myself stepping off this path.”

Hardy is still playing semi-pro football with the Richmond Roughriders — but, with Dana White clearly pumped about the guy’s potential as a UFC fighter, those days may be coming to an end very soon.

FYI, Hardy’s 5 MMA fights have lasted a grand total of about 3 and a half minutes.

The UFC’s Heavyweight division was currently dominated by former champion Stipe Miocic, who was knocked out by Light Heavyweight champion and former Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier. The division is stacked with a bunch of power hitters and so far, Hardy’s ground game hasn’t been tested as he’s barreling through his opponents with strikes.

The UFC has an exclusive developmental deal with Hardy but he’s free to fight in other promotions to get his skills up to the top level.

