Red Bull Music Presents: Twelve’Len: Definition Of A Florida Boy [Video]

For quite some time now Red Bull Music‘s been lowkey collaborating with the Hip-Hop culture on everything from roundtables to competitions and now the company that helps keep the party going has dropped a mini-documentary featuring Twelve’Len.

Titled Twelve’Len: Definition of A Florida Boy, the mini-doc will venture into the life of the Florida producer who was raised on the streets of Carol City and went on to produce for the likes of Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, and Flo Rida. In support of the upcoming project, Twelve’Len’s released his new single “Let’s Stay” which can be heard here.

Check out Red Bull’s mini-doc Definition of A Florida boy below and peep the likes of Denzel Curry, Freezy, and 4MILL speak on Twelve’Len’s distinct style and how it represents Carol City.