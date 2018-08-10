This weekend the third season of HBO’s culture favorite hit series Insecure finally premiers and sure enough the series star Issa Rae took the time out her busy schedule to drop by The Breakfast Club for a quickie.

Chopping it up with Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, the Compton, LA mogul explains why fan favorite character Lawrence won’t be appearing this season (boooo), why she tweeted that Black women should date Asian men, and growing up around gang bangers in Compton.

Here are the 5 things we learned from Issa Rae on The Breakfast Club.

Glowing up ain’t easy. Make sure to tune in for #InsecureHBO Season 3 Sunday, August 12 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/ra7Dj1UWDu — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 24, 2018

1. Lawrence O’Gone-O

Issa once again confirms that (Jay Ellis) Lawrence will not be on this season of Insecure because in real life people don’t keep up with their exes. That being said she admits that she’s gone back into old relationships because she’s a forgiving person and that people evolve and get a better understanding of things.

