Nicki Minaj Drops Unreleased Nas Featured Track “Sorry” [LISTEN]

The summer of Nicki continues.

Last week Nicki Minaj had twitter on fire thanks to her eyebrow-raising bars on “Barbie Dreams,” and only a day after dropping her highly anticipated album Queen, the Queens rapper released a Nas-featured cut that didn’t make the album.

Titled “Sorry,” the track samples Tracy Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You” with Nicki reciting Chapman’s classic lines for the chorus. Unfortunately, Chapman didn’t clear the sample and the song ended up on the cutting room floor. But thanks to popular demand, the cut was leaked over the weekend and sounds like it’s bound to become a stable for the soundtrack to your summer.

Check out the cut below and peep Nas serenade Nicki with bars like, “God bless ya, met cha! Thought you was sexy as ever/flexin’ with ya ex, I couldn’t disrespect ya/later on I undressed ya, couldn’t wait to sex ya/made a ni**a wait so long but it was special!”

He must’ve written that when they were at peak boo levels last year.

—

Photo: screen cap