White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis McGlockton Charged With Manslaughter

A white man who shot and killed an unarmed Black man in Florida is now charged with manslaughter after attempting to fight the case via the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws. Michael Drejka, who shot Markeis McGlockton in a parking lot, was booked today on the charges and his bond is set at $100,000.

NBC News reports:

Florida prosecutors on Monday filed manslaughter charges against the man who gunned down a father following an argument over a parking space — a killing that led to renewed scrutiny over the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Michael Drejka, 47, was being booked into the Pinellas County Jail with a bond issued at $100,000, said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who was initially criticized for deciding not to bring charges in the case.

Drejka had remained out of the public eye while the sheriff forwarded the investigation to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office for a final review.

The fatal July 19 shooting of Markeis McGlockton, a 28-year-old black man, at a Circle A convenience store in Clearwater was captured on surveillance video and led to protests over why Drejka, who is white, could kill the father of three and claim self-defense.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the McGlockton family, writing in a statement that their side feels that “truth and justice will prevail in the end.”

—

Photo: PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE