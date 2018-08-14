Nicki Minaj & Safaree Flame Each Other On Twitter, Stabbings & Hairlines Exposed

It got super ugly on the timeline today after Nicki Minaj‘s interview with Funk Flex spilled a bit more tea than we’re used to getting from the Queens rapper about her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels. That resulted in Safaree going on a tweetstorm with Minaj firing back, making for a good old messy time on Twitter.

Minaj got open with Flex and spoke about her come up in music as Safaree allegedly struggled to hold his end of the bargain down. After clarifying that she does indeed write her own raps, something Safaree has confirmed, Minaj got deep into her bag and blasted Safaree saying, “How dare you bite the hand that feeds you.”

Safaree responded via Twitter without mentioning Minaj’s name and made himself a top-trending topic and butt of jokes in the process. More on that in a minute.

Minaj clipped Scaff Beezy’s hairline, which she says she paid 10 racks for. Yikes. Meek Mill also gets caught up in the crossfire. Tyga’s pretend hairline catches it too. It’s kind of a lot. But perhaps the biggest head-turner was Safaree saying he got shanked by Minaj.

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Peep the resst of the Twitter barrage below.

Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

You hold on to everything. your problem with Dj self is because me and him are so cool and nothing else. You have a problem with mona Scott because she put me on the show. let all that ish go. And now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me he pin for and had me doing ish with? — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn't use your card for prostitutes. We both didn't trust each other. You did shit I did shit. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y'all got together and I'm not mad at that. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Sherika & I had a bet that soon as you knew meek was bout to come home your crawl back & ya did! 🤣 came to my house CRYING. JOYCE WAS THERE! My whole glam was there! Left who?!?! You gettin aired out on #QueenRadio too on Thursday! Apologize & STFU — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

—

Photo: WENN