Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B’s Team Paid DJs To Play Her Music

Funkmaster Flex is reheating the beef between him and Cardi B, this time alleging that the rapper’s team engaged in payola. Flex claims Cardi’s manager offered cash for the veteran DJ to play the Invasion Of Privacy star’s music on his airwaves.

On the Instagram account of Level Up Hip Hop, a post featuring Cardi responding in frustration to a fan that she believes her records are being ignored or overlooked. She also addressed her issues with Flex, saying that the pair has beef because she parted ways with her old management team. In the comments, Flex hopped in to clear the air from his side.

“I think Cardi is a great entertainer and has great songs! I gave my opinion when she said she was “King of NY” and when I found out she didn’t write her own songs! I met Cardi and her management and I respected his and Cardi’s hustle! BUT LETS BE CLEAR.. CARDI’S TEAM AND MANY OTHER ARTIST (in the beginning of career) PAY DJS TO PLAY RECORDS AND SAY THAT “THEY ARE HOT,” Flex wrote.

He added, “Since I never took a penny from a rapper I’m not scared to speak on it[.] I have emails I’ve gotten from labels over the years with names and figures!”

Check out the original post and the comment below.

