You Care: Cardi B Dyed Hair Blue To Match Her Lamborghini

Cardi B continues to go about living her best life. Reportedly, the Bronx rapper recently dyed her hair blue to match her new Lamborghini.

Cardi’s hairstylist, Cliff Vmir, told Refinery 29 that it was her expensive foreign that inspired her hair color.

“She did just get gifted a blue Lamborghini and she was like, ‘Cliff, I gotta get that color,’ and she was so happy. I mixed together four different dyes and we got exactly the color she wanted,” he told the outlet.

Wait, gifted? Cardi paid for that, b—she showed the receipt, kind of.

Also, she was recently seen kicking it with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Does the Kardashian curse apply to women?

Either way, protect Cardi B at all costs.

