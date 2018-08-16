CLOSE
Home > News

Safaree Samuels Offered Hair Club for Men Endorsement Deal

Mans is about to be the plug. See what we did there.

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj may have just alley-ooped her ex a check via her slander. Safaree Samuels has allegedly been offered an endorsement deal by Hair Club for Men. 

You know Hair Club for Men, the company that offer sufferers of male pattern baldness a reprieve from their retreating hairlines.

We trust the process has improved and Black men don’t have to rock an afro helmet. But anyway…

Safaree shared the news of his fortune, and a book deal, on Twitter.

As for the slander, it can’t stop, won’t stop.

Photo: WENN.com

nicki minaj , Safaree , Safaree Samuels

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Quavo “L A M B T A L K,” Reason “The Soul” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.18
08.15.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close