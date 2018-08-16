Safaree Samuels Offered Hair Club for Men Endorsement Deal

Nicki Minaj may have just alley-ooped her ex a check via her slander. Safaree Samuels has allegedly been offered an endorsement deal by Hair Club for Men.

You know Hair Club for Men, the company that offer sufferers of male pattern baldness a reprieve from their retreating hairlines.

We trust the process has improved and Black men don’t have to rock an afro helmet. But anyway…

Safaree shared the news of his fortune, and a book deal, on Twitter.

Wow. woke up to a book deal offer for over 500k and an endorsement deal for a hair club for men 😂😂😂 and that was the 1st offer 😍😍 THANK YOU BABY 😇 guess imma add author to my long list of hustles — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

As for the slander, it can’t stop, won’t stop.

—

Photo: WENN.com