The Air Jordan IV “Raptors” Finally Drops This Saturday [Photos]

After months of being teased on social media and various sneaker websites, this Saturday sneakerheads will finally get the chance to own a pair of the Air Jordan IV “Raptors”‘s edition.

This is the first time that the classic Jordan silhouette will be featuring the black, red and purple colorway that made the Jordan VII an instant classic and the hype for this release has been building since it was first teased on on social media late last year. Truth be told anytime a black and red retro Jordan colorway drops it’s going to be a hit. Add a splash of purple to that mix and there ain’t no telling what’ll happen. The only thing missing from this was the OG “NIKE” logo on the heels instead of the Jumpman logo.

No word on whether this colorway will be as hard to get as the Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” Jordan IV’s, but even if it’s a mass release we’re sure they’ll still be hard to come by.

Check out pics of the Air Jordan IV ‘Black & Court” colorway below and let us know if you’ll be ponying up $200 for a pair when they drop this Saturday (August 18).

Photo: Jordan Brand

