Teyana Taylor Hints At Signing To Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music

While Teyana Taylor is known for being a popular socialite, Pharrell’s Star Trek Records signee may have found a new label home with Kanye West.

The singer recently lent vocals to West for his tracks “Dark Fantasy” and “Christmas In Harlem”, but has yet to release a solo project of her own.

That could very well change however now that the 20-year-old is hinting to being a part of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. music label.

She tells VIBE,

“I’m in a GOOD situation…with some GOOD people…GOOD dudes. Capital G-O-O-D…Tonight is probably the best night. To get to vibe with amazing people—people that you look up to and for them to want your opinion and input, I think is really dope. Tonight is a very, very, very amazing night for me.”

As of press time, Taylor is still a part of Interscope Records.