Dipset Capo Set To Drop New Album, Featured On VH1 Reality Show [Videos]

Jim Jones Readies New Album And Television Show

Jim Jones has gone from hypeman to record executive to hip-hop heatmaker serving up anthems like “We Fly High” and being responsible for co-founding and launching the Harlem Diplomats rap conglomerate.

After a 2-year break, Jones is ready to release his fifth studio album entitled Capo on April 5th this year on E1 Records.

The album features Snoop Dogg, Raekwon and Roscoe Dash, but more importantly the original Dipset members, Cam’ron and Juelz Santana are slated to appear.

The album’s first leak record, “Blow Your Smoke” featuring former Roc-A-Fella crooner Rell, picked up some steam on New York radio while the new single, “Perfect Day” was just serviced to Crossover and Urban radio.

The Dipset Capo is also stepping into the world of reality television taking part in a VH1 series called “Love & Hip Hop” premiering on March 14th.

The New York-based show is labeled as more of a docu-soap which will feature Jones and his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin as part of the cast. It highlights women connected to the world of hip-hop either through their men or through their own hardships breaking in the business.

Jones “Blow Your Smoke”

Jones Converse Commercial

Jones “Perfect Day”