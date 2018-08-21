Scarface Sued For Not Paying $148 A Month Child Support Bill

Scarface is getting sued by the Texas Attorney General. Allegedly, the Houston rap legend has not been paying a monthly $148 child support bill.

The money was supposed to be for his 8-year-old daughter. It’s not that Scarface hasn’t paid, he’s just come up short.

Reports Bossip:

The Lone Star state’s top cop Ken Paxton sued the former Geto Boyz member earlier this year on behalf of his baby mama Lisa Varner for failing to fully pay almost $150 a month in child support he’s supposed to as part of a court order for his eight-year-old daughter, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Of the $11,396 in child support he has been ordered to pay since his 2011 judgment, Scarface has paid $7,444, leaving $5,198 in arrears, court papers state. Scarface was also supposed to contribute $30 a month towards medical expenses for the girl, but of the $2,310 that has accrued, he’s paid $1,530, leaving a balance of $1,082, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

So far, Scarface has not responded to the suit.

The AG is looking to garnish his wages for the money owed as well as raise his monthly payment.

Reportedly, Varner sued Face, who has at least four other baby mothers, back in 2011 in order to prove he was the child’s father in order to establish child support.

In 2015, Scarface spent a short time in prison for failure to pay $3,500 a month in child support to a different baby mama.

Photo: Pandora