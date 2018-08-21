Chance The Rapper Gets Scurred In The First Official Trailer To ‘Slice’

Chance The Rapper already proved he has acting chops due to his stellar performance in hosting Saturday Night Live. Chano will once again show off his thespian skills in comedy-horror film Slice, which has the Chicago rapper playing a werewolf and a trailer was unleashed today.

The film, directed by Austin Vesely, also features Deadpool 2 and Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz, Hannibal Buress and more. Chance, born Chance Bennett, will play Dax Lycander, a pizza delivery man who happens to work at a shop serving as the gateway to hell.

EW.com reports:

With the film set in the small town of Kingfisher where pizza delivery boys keep getting killed in the line of duty, Chance (born Chance Bennett) stars as one of two survivors. The other is played by Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star Zazie Beetz. They’re determined to catch the person responsible, but, as costar Paul Scheer realizes in the trailer, the pizza shop is built on top of a gateway to Hell.

Even more strange about these events is the presence of Stranger Things star Joe Keery. He’s joined by For the People‘s Rae Gray and Tag‘s Hannibal Buress. As the poster says, this movie has pretty much everything — including witches, cheese, and crooked cops — except for “a way out alive.”

Bennett shot Slice in the summer of 2016 and A24, the distributor behind Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning Moonlight and horror hits like Hereditary and The Witch, is releasing the film sometime this year.

Check out the trailer for Slice below.

—

Photo: WENN