Aaron Hernandez Thanked Jay-Z, Rick Ross & Other Rap Stars In Suicide Note

Aaron Hernandez caught the sports world off guard and shocked it to its core when he committed suicide in prison last year (even more so than his murder conviction). While everyone came to learn of all the demons that the former New England Patriot was dealing with in his life, we’re still continuing to discover more evidence of where his CTE riddled mental state was at the time of his death.

It had been reported that Hernandez had left behind a few suicide notes that were never published. But according to CNN a new book will reveal the contents of the three suicide notes and interestingly enough, Hernandez thanked a few Hip-Hop stars including Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Jay-Z.

Huh? According to the new book, Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez, in his letter to his lawyer Jose Beaz, Hernandez thanked the aforementioned artists along with The Game and Kevin Gates for their music.

“I need a favor — If you have any contacts for any artists like Gates, Meek Mill, Ross, Jay, Game … etc. I would like to send you letters so you can send to their information or whichever way you think best. I don’t want any media really getting into me, trying to just send my love to all the artists who got me through my tough times and sending my respect to a few of the real ones out there. So I think that’s the best idea through you. It’s something I have to do and I’d appreciate if you could do that for me, if possible! If not, I’ll figure something out. Well, get at me, love ya brother!”

Can’t say we saw that one coming. Again, Hernandez was dealing with severe CTE at the time of his death so who knows what exactly he was thinking about when he requested his lawyer holler at the Hip-Hop stars.

Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez is on sale now.