Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike LeBron 16 Signature Shoe

It’s almost going time for LeBron James reign in LA to begin, and now we get an even better look at the kicks that king will wear when he steps on the court as Laker.

We got a glimpse of James latest signature sneaker in a black and crimson silhouette when he was spotted at UCLA gym watching James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Paul George ball at the Rico Hines Basketball Run.

Probably seeing the thirst in his comments, James decided to give his 41 million Instagram followers an even better look at sneaker. Returning is Nike’s Battleknit technology and Zoom Air unit that sneakers enthusiast enjoyed on the LeBron 15’s. Gone is the slip-on feature and replaced with a traditional tongue unit. Other details featured in the LeBron 16 is James signature logo on the tongue and the lion on located on the heel of the shoe.

Now if you are feeling a bit of deja vu while looking at the shoe, you are not alone. Some people are comparing Jame’s new sneaker to Kevin Durant’s KD9 sneaker which has a similar look. The Nike LeBron 16 is rumored to launch September 20 according to Footlocker, and Bron promises that we are in store for more heat. His LeBron 15 was hit thanks to fresh colorways and the #LeBronWatch program that gave sneaker enthusiast the chance to purchase exclusive versions of the shoe he wore on the court last season.

Photo: LeBron James/Instagram