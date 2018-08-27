Swae Lee Almost Loses His Tooth After A “Dumb A** Girl” Throws Her Phone On Stage

We couldn’t make this up if we tried. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi were opening up for Wiz Khalifa in Dallas on Sunday night, when some rabid fan did the absolute most to get the duo’s attention, injuring Swae Lee in the process.

Someone busted Swae Lee’s mouth by throwing something, mouths bleeding & he’s still going!!! #DTX pic.twitter.com/hRmp6RdWsm — Mm (@Miggi_DoubleM) August 27, 2018

The overzealous fan threw a phone on stage during their performance and it hit the rapper so hard he bled all over the place and nearly lost a tooth. Looking at an ID card that was attached to said device, Swae Lee attempted to read the culprit’s name aloud and threatened to sue, as Slim Jxmmi pulled him away. Still, he ended up finishing the set, telling the audience “Dallas, my tooth is f*cked up. My lip is f*cked up. But guess what? We finna do this last song…let’s go!”

-Pt. 2-

S/O Swae Lee for continuing the show and finishing off strong!👏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Aly7s9D8Yb — BRENDA WONG (@boomitsbrenda) August 27, 2018

Later, he tweeted that the person who injured him was a woman who needed to practice using “common sense,” as he might have to miss a few days of the tour.

My lip is fucked up this dumb ass girl through her phone on stage like a baseball y’all gotta have more common sense than that my shit is fucked might miss a few days of tour — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) August 27, 2018

We couldn’t agree more. Do you think he should sue?

*NSFW* 😳

Fan wanted a selfie and threw her cell phone at @swaelee …here’s the result! Should he sue?? #dazedandblazedtour #K104

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE pic.twitter.com/wDjPey2yw9 — K104 (@K104FM) August 27, 2018

—

Photo: WENN